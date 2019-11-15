25 fire crews tackle blaze ‘crawling up cladding’ at Bolton student flats

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said 25 fire engines were at the scene and that the building was being evacuated.

Images posted on social media showed firefighters tackling flames coming out of the windows on the top floors of a building on Bradshawgate.

Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze “crawling up the cladding” of a student accommodation building in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Emergency services have not confirmed any casualties.

One eyewitness described the fire as “crawl[ing] up the cladding like it was nothing”.

Ace Love, 35, told the PA news agency: “The fire kept getting more intense, climbing up and to the right because the wind was blowing so hard.

“We could see it bubbling from the outside and then being engulfed from the outside.

“A lot of students got out very fast, someone was very distressed, the rest were on phones calling for help.

“The fire got worse and worse, to the point where you could see through the beams, it was just bare frame.”

University of Bolton student Shannon Parker, 22, lives in the building.

She told PA: “I was in my room whilst it was happening. I heard the fire alarm going off but it kept on going off so I just thought it was a drill at first until one of my flatmates shouted down the corridor that it was a real fire.

“So I ran out the flat as quickly as I could and I saw that it was one of the flats below mine and we went out by the fire exit.”

She said she was being relocated to either a nearby hotel or another student accommodation building.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also said they were at the scene of the blaze, which broke out at about 8.30pm on Friday.