A&E waits, broadband promises and flood devastation makes headlines

Promises on spending and tax cuts and other election news features prominently on the nation’s front pages on Friday.

The Times and the i focus on Labour’s pledge for free broadband for every home and business in the UK by 2030.

The Daily Mail says Jeremy Corbyn has been condemned by several members of his own party.

And The Daily Telegraph leads with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage accusing the Tories of offering his candidates jobs and peerages to withdraw from the election.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says local councils are asking for drastic funding rises to repair damages caused by flooding.

The Daily Mirror and Metro lead on perceived inefficiencies in the NHS.

The Financial Times says advertisers are not happy with Google for locking down its users’ data.

The Sun reports on a bravery award for an SAS trooper who killed two terrorists.

And the Daily Star reveals Eastenders actor Shaun Williamson is being haunted by a ghost.

