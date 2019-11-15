Boris Johnson on claims of intimidation from the Brexit Party, 'getting Brexit done' and 'chaos of Corbyn coalition'

Boris Johnson has spoken to ITV News on his campaign bus about claims of intimidation of Brexit Party candidates, voting against the EU budget and how the UK would be in "chaos" under Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking to Political Editor Robert Peston in Blackpool, the prime minister said: "We have a ridiculous situation now where parliament, which the EU commissions, is putting forward a new budget that will increase our payments by about £85 million a week."

He adds: "We don't think that makes sense for our country."

Mr Johnson insists the Conservative Party is the only mainstream party that wants to "get Brexit done".

He adds: "Unfortunately, Parliament has voted for delay but if the country comes with us and votes for a one nation Conservative government, we will come out in January and we will get it done and we will move on."