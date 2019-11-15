Boris Johnson says last time he used NHS was after slashing foot on broken cafetiere at barbecue

Boris Johnson has said he last used the NHS last year after cutting his foot on a broken cafetière during a barbecue.

The prime minister told BBC Breakfast he was "jumping" to music when he landed on a shard of glass which got stuck in the sole of his foot.

He said the staff at his local hospital in Uxbridge were "incredible".

Mr Johnson said the incident happened last year, but that his family use the NHS "the whole time".

"I am fortunate enough to say that I have a wonderful hospital in Hillingdon, in Uxbridge which I represent," Mr Johnson said.

"And, foolishly, I was making a barbecue and there was a bit of broken bit of broken glass - someone had dropped a cafetiere, you know very sharp bits of glass.