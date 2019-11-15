British-Irish Council to focus on Brexit

Political leaders from across the UK and Ireland are to discuss how to deal with “shared issues” such as Brexit and tackling drug abuse at a meeting in Dublin.

The latest British-Irish Council (BIC) summit will be attended by senior figures from the UK and devolved governments, along with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The council was set up 20 years ago to bring the UK and Irish governments together, alongside various devolved administrations on the islands.

While Friday’s talks will focus on the impact of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, another key topic will be tackling the misuse of drugs.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it will be “extremely beneficial” for her administration to find out more about the approach adopted in Ireland.