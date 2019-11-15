Charity claims 22,000 young people at risk of being homeless at Christmas

More than 22,000 vulnerable young people will be at risk of being homeless in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a charity claims. Centrepoint said thousands of people aged 16 to 25 in England could find themselves sleeping rough or “sofa surfing” around the festive period this year. The youth homelessness charity said the “worrying” figure exceeds the capacity of the 02 Arena in London. Its survey of 227 young people who have been homeless found that 69% felt that no-one cared for their wellbeing, while 72% said it had a negative impact on their mental health.

Catherine Geddes was supported by youth homelessness charity Centrepoint Credit: Centrepoint/PA

Catherine Geddes, 26, of Keighley in Yorkshire, was supported by the charity after she became homeless at the age of 16. Miss Geddes said she was kicked out of her family home following a breakdown in her relationship with her mother at the time. She was then forced to “sofa surf” at a friend’s house while attempting to continue her education. “You don’t know what to do at first and you feel like life has rejected you,” Miss Geddes said. “You feel like you are a burden because you don’t have anything to offer. “Your self-worth becomes even lower than what it was before. You’re dehumanised.” After spending time in hospital due to a worsening eating disorder, Miss Geddes said she became involved in an abusive relationship with a man. “He would kick me out of his place and I would have to sleep rough,” she said. “I eventually ended up in a women’s refuge.”

