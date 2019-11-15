Esther Rantzen: We have to ‘wake up’ to the access sexual predators have

Society needs to “wake up” to child sexual exploitation, Dame Esther Rantzen has said, after figures showed the Childline service carried out 12 counselling sessions on the subject every day last year. Dame Esther, who founded the service in 1986, said a “culture of embarrassment” might prevent parents discussing the dangers of sexual predators targeting children over the internet, but added that the prevalence of sexual exploitation had similarities with domestic abuse three decades ago. Latest figures from the NSPCC found its Childline volunteers carried out 4,500 counselling sessions with children concerned they had been a victim of sexual exploitation in the 12 months to April. This was up 16% on the previous year, and included children as young as nine.

Victims said they were groomed to perform sexual acts, were persuaded to send naked or explicit images, or to share videos of themselves, the NSPCC report said. Dame Esther told the PA news agency: “I think the internet – which can be a tremendous force for good – has also become the means by which more and more young people are being exploited and finding themselves in difficulty as a result. “I remember a senior police officer telling me sexting is almost normalised, which is a very shocking thought. “We all have to wake up to the access predators have.” Asked if there was a culture of embarrassment around parents raising the subject with children, Dame Esther said: “There is. You have to be age-sensitive and use language that is age-appropriate, no question. “No-one says it’s easy, it can be a very sensitive area for parents. “So part of the information that we need parents to absorb is that it’s important – that forewarned is forearmed, and ignorance is not bliss.”

