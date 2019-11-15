Gender imbalance in General Election media coverage as women ‘marginalised’

Women are featuring in just a fifth of national press coverage of the General Election campaign, according to research.

Academics at Loughborough University noted “gender inequality across all coverage” from November 7 to November 13.

The research found that when considering all participants in election news coverage – including citizens, business people, experts and public professionals – women’s voices accounted for just a third of all quotation in TV news and a fifth of quotation in the national press.

On television, women’s voices made up 32.9% of the share, while men had 67.1%.