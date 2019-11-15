Hong Kong condemns ‘barbaric' filmed attack on official in London

An alleged attack on a Hong Kong government official in London has been condemned as “barbaric” by the country’s leader, but demonstrators say the incident had been overplayed.

Footage posted on social media on Thursday night showed Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng fall to the ground while being pursued by a large group of anti-Government protesters in the British capital.

The Hong Kong Government claimed the incident caused Ms Cheng “serious bodily harm” while China said she injured her hand.

Both accused demonstrators of attacking her, but protesters at the scene claimed she tripped and that the incident had been exaggerated for political reasons.

The Metropolitan Police said she had been taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment, adding that it was investigating an allegation of assault.

No arrests had yet been made, the force said.

Warning: The footage in the tweet below contains flash photography