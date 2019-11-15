Hong Kong protesters issue demands as they barricade themselves into university

Protesters who have barricaded themselves in a Hong Kong university partially cleared a road they were blocking and demanded the government commit to holding local elections on November 24.

One lane of the Tolo Highway was cleared in both directions on Friday morning, but the road remained closed after workers sent to clean up shattered glass and other remaining debris were threatened by protesters with bows and arrows and hard objects, authorities said.

“Since the highway is still filled with hard objects and devoid of any road signs or traffic cones, reopening the road would certainly cause danger to road users,” a government statement said.

The protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong said the road would be blocked again and warned of other unspecified consequences if the government didn’t meet their demand within 24 hours.