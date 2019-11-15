Lichens ‘much younger than scientists previously thought’

Most people have seen lichen, whether they know it or not. For those not in the know, it is that crusty, mouldy looking stuff often seen on trees or rocks. And to those in the know, it’s a combination of algae and fungi living together almost as if they were one organism. Either way, lichens are something scientists have long believed to be some of the first organisms to make their way onto land from water – until now. A new study upends the idea that lichen changed the planet’s atmosphere and paved the way for modern plants.

Crustose Porpidia lichen growing on a rock Credit: Matthew P Nelsen, Field Museum/PA

Published in the Geobiology journal, it delves deep into the DNA of the algae and fungi that form lichens, showing they likely evolved millions of years after plants. Matthew Nelsen, lead author of the paper and a research scientist at the Field Museum in America, said: “When we look at modern ecosystems, and we see a bare surface like a rock, oftentimes lichens are the first thing to grow there, and eventually you’ll get plants growing on there too. “People have thought that maybe that’s the way ancient colonisation of land worked, but we’re seeing that these lichens actually came later in the game than plants.” Four hundred and eighty-five million years ago, hardly anything lived on land. But lichens can live in extreme conditions, grow on bare rocks and break them down, helping to create the soil needed by complex plants with roots. Scientists thought they must have arrived on land before such plants, making the environment more hospitable.

