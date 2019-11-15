Long-term smokers who switch to vaping ‘see health improve within a month’

Vaping is growing in popularity but many remain concerned about its safety. Credit: PA

Long-term smokers who switched to vaping were halfway towards achieving the vascular health of a non-smoker within a month, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Dundee said they discovered a “clear early benefit” in switching from smoking to vaping, in the largest clinical trial to date. Those who ditched cigarettes and vaped instead saw their blood vessel function increase by around 1.5 percentage points within four weeks compared to those who continued smoking. The researchers said they did not know whether this benefit would be sustained, with more research needed into the long-term implications of vaping. And they warned that vaping is not safe, merely “less harmful” than smoking.

Researchers said there was a “clear early benefit” in switching from smoking to vaping Credit: PA

But they said if this improvement was sustained into the long-term, those who switched would have at least a 13% reduced risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks. The VESUVIUS study recruited 114 adult UK smokers who had smoked at least 15 cigarettes a day for at least two years and were free from established cardiovascular disease. Forty patients continued smoking tobacco cigarettes, 37 switched to e-cigarettes with nicotine and 37 switched to e-cigarettes without. The researchers measured changes in blood vessel function – the earliest detectable change to cardiovascular health – through a test known as flow mediated dilation (FMD). This measures how far a blood vessel opens and they used another test to measure the stiffness of the blood vessels.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.