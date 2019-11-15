Star Wars-themed stamps to mark release of new film

Royal Mail has revealed images of the final set of stamps in its own Star Wars-themed collection. The 16-stamp set will mark next month’s release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and features characters and vehicles from the Skywalker saga.

Ten stamps feature Star Wars characters Credit: Royal Mail/PA

Ten stamps feature the characters Count Dooku, Lando Calrissian, Sith Trooper, Jannah, Grand Moff Tarkin, Darth Maul, Zorii Bliss, Wicket Warrick, Poe Dameron, and Queen Amidala. Six stamps feature some of the most famous vehicles in the Star Wars galaxy, including a Podracer and Slave I. Poe’s X-wing fighter, a Jedi starfighter, the TIE silencer, and speeder bikes also make an appearance. All 10 character stamps are exclusive illustrations by digital artist and Star Wars fan Malcolm Tween.

Six of the special stamps depict Star Wars vehicles Credit: Royal Mail/PA