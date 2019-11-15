Taylor Swift accuses ex-record label boss of blocking her performing her own songs at AMAs

The 'Bad Blood' singer accused the prominent music industry figure of "exercising tyrannical control". Credit: PA

Taylor Swift has accused the head of her former record label and a prominent music industry figure of "exercising tyrannical control" over her career, in a row over her old music. In an extraordinary statement, Swift alleged Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun are blocking her from performing a medley of her songs at the American Music Awards (AMAs), where she will be named artist of the decade later this month. Borchetta founded Big Machine Label Group, which signed Swift as a teenager. Earlier this year it emerged Braun, who manages high-profile pop stars including Justin Bieber, had acquired Swift's back catalogue.

Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun, who also worked with Justin Bieber, of bullying. Credit: PA

At the time she said she was "sad" and "grossed out" at the move. Swift has now shared a statement on her social media accounts, saying the two men are preventing her from performing her old songs at the AMAs as it would constitute "re-recording them before I'm allowed to next year". Swift also announced Netflix has created a documentary about "my life for the past few years". Borchetta and Scooter have declined the use of her older music or performance footage for the project, she alleges. Swift also claims Borchetta told her team they will allow her to use her music if she agrees not to re-record copycat versions of her songs next year and "stop talking" about him and Braun.

Swift says she has been blocked from performing her own songs at an awards ceremony. Credit: PA