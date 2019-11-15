Trump says impeachment probe has been ‘very hard’ on family

US President Donald Trump has said the impeachment probe against him has been “very hard” on his family.

Speaking in Louisiana, a state he carried in 2016 by 20 percentage points, Mr Trump lashed out at Democratic investigators and what he called a “deranged impeachment witch hunt”.

While arguing it was a political boon for his reelection, he acknowledged for the first time a personal toll from the impeachment process that stands to cloud his legacy.

“I have one problem,” Mr Trump said. “Impeachment to me is a dirty word, it’s been very unfair, very hard on my family.”