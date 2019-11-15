- ITV Report
-
UK weather: A drier day but rain still around
A much drier day to come, but still some rain around first thing across northeast England which will steadily turn patchier in nature.
Elsewhere, a mixture of bright or sunny spells and a few showers, but remaining largely fine across the northwest with some icy patches in Northern Ireland.
It will be slightly less cold compared with Thursday with a top temperature of 10 Celsius (50F). Further rain will then arrive into southeast England through the latter part of the afternoon and evening.