UK weather: A drier day but rain still around

A much drier day to come, but still some rain around first thing across northeast England which will steadily turn patchier in nature.

Elsewhere, a mixture of bright or sunny spells and a few showers, but remaining largely fine across the northwest with some icy patches in Northern Ireland.

It will be slightly less cold compared with Thursday with a top temperature of 10 Celsius (50F). Further rain will then arrive into southeast England through the latter part of the afternoon and evening.