Boris Johnson unveils new battle bus as Tory general election campaign hits the road

Boris Johnson's new battlebus for the general election campaign was unveiled on Friday Credit: PA

Boris Johnson's new battle bus for the general election campaign was unveiled on Friday, with a message urging voters to vote Conservative and "Get Brexit Done". The prime minister unveiled the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo bus, which uses diesel and AdBlue, at a small rally with Tory activists in Greater Manchester. The full slogan imprinted on the side of the bus reads: “Back Boris and vote Conservative to… Get Brexit Done.”

There was also a tagline which read: "A stronger economy to invest in our NHS, schools, police, infrastructure.” Mr Johnson, a self-confessed bus enthusiast, described the vehicle as "wonderful".

Boris Johnson said it was 'wonderful' bus. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

He added in a speech to Tory activists that there will be “buses that are a lot greener than this”, once his party has implemented its “fantastic” policies. Mr Johnson also said: “Some of you may be asking, why do we even need a bus, why do we even need an election? “The answer is because Parliament is unfortunately paralysed.”

Critics of Mr Johnson regularly highlight the bus he used during the 2016 EU referendum, when touring the country for the Vote Leave campaign. Credit: PA