Why impeachment hearings for President Trump aren't getting any prettier

From my seat in the Committee Room, amid all of the complexity of the impeachment inquiry, one part of this is clear.

This is not getting any prettier.

Even as a distinguished US diplomat gives evidence to Congress and the American people, the president is on Twitter attacking her.

The ousted US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, has served in multiple overseas hardship postings, including in Somalia. As she was talking, Trump was tweeting his real-time social media response.

Just imagine how this is going down in US embassies around the world.

Many serving American ambassadors will be enraged - this is a brazen assault on their work by their ultimate boss.