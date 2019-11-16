Prince Andrew says he stayed with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as it was ‘convenient’

The Duke of York said it was “convenient” to stay at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s property and felt like the “honourable” thing to do at the time.

Andrew made the comments during a BBC Newsnight interview about his links to the disgraced financier who was found dead earlier this year in a prison cell while being held on sex trafficking charges.

The duke said that with “hindsight” his decision to stay at Epstein’s house was “definitely the wrong thing to do” and that his judgment was “probably coloured” at the time.

When it was pointed out during the interview that he was staying at the house of a “convicted sex offender”, Andrew said: “It was a convenient place to stay… There is… I have gone through this in my mind so many times.

“At the end of the day, with the benefit of all the hindsight one can have, it was definitely the wrong thing to do.

“But at the time I felt it was the honourable and right thing to do.

“And I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable but that is just the way it is.”