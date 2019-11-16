Floods chaos could continue until Tuesday, but relief from rain is forecast

Flooding near Forthampton which is next to Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire. Credit: PA

Large parts of the country remain mired in floods as experts warn the chaos could continue until Tuesday. The rivers Severn and Avon have burst their banks leaving properties waterlogged in Gloucestershire and Worcestershire, while residents in the Midlands and Yorkshire are still battling to clear their homes. But despite some areas enduring their “wettest ever autumns”, much-needed relief from heavy rainfall has been forecast for flood-hit areas in the coming days. Although river levels in some areas remain high, the Met Office said it has not issued any weather warnings as drier weather approaches.

Meteorologist Sophie Yeomans said: “There is some rainfall around, but it’s looking light and patchy. “Sunday has the highest risk of rainfall, but the start of next week is looking quite dry. “There’s light cloud and rain around in some of the areas in the north of England and also down in Shropshire and the West Midlands. “But there’s no long-lasting or heavy rain – it’s a good situation.” In a forecast of the flooding risk in England and Wales, the Environment Agency said: “River flooding is expected to continue in the Lower River Don washlands area in South Yorkshire through to at least Tuesday, where properties will continue to flood and there will be continued travel disruption.”

A tractor drives through floodwater in Fishlake, South Yorkshire. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Sixty-six flood warnings and 106 flood alerts were still in place in England on Saturday evening. Communities in parts of central and northern England continued the clean-up after being overwhelmed with water following torrential rain in recent days. The EA for Yorkshire and the North East said there is still lots of flood water in the region, and a pumping operation is under way to reduce water levels. In an online message, Martin Christmas of the EA, said: “We are starting to think about moving from emergency rescue response into recovery and that means looking at our flood warnings and then starting to think about all the inspections we need to do to look at potential repairs for banks and flood assets based on the loading they have received from the water in the last week.

