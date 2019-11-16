Lib Dem pledge to plant 60 million trees a year is 'realistic' says Jo Swinson

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has insisted the party’s pledge to plant 60 million trees a year if it wins power is realistic.

The Lib Dems moved to put the environment at the centre of the election campaign as they doubled the 30 million tree-planting promise put forward by the Conservatives.

Asked if the pledge was realistic, Ms Swinson, who put soil on a freshly planted tree in north London during a campaign event on Saturday, told the PA news agency: “If you actually look back to the late 1980s we were planting about 30,000 hectares every year of trees.

“This is a bit more ambitious than that, about 40,000 hectares, but absolutely it is possible.

“Not very much of our country currently is forested and these trees can be planted, yes, in woodlands, but also in urban areas, using more use of hedgerows within agriculture as well.”

The comments came as Boris Johnson announced a £640 million Nature for Climate fund which would increase tree planting in England, with the Government aiming to work with the devolved administrations to boost tree-planting rates to 30,000 hectares every year, which the party said could mean 30 million more trees.

The Lib Dems said they will plant 60 million trees every year, describing it as “the largest tree-planting programme in UK history”, while pointing out that the Tories have “woefully failed to meet their own targets for planting trees in the past year”.

Labour also said the Conservatives failed to meet previous tree-planting targets and said this vow is an attempt by Mr Johnson to “greenwash his atrocious environmental record”.