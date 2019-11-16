Obama cautions Democratic hopefuls on tacking too far left

Former US President Barack Obama has warned the Democratic field of White House hopefuls not to veer too far to the left. Mr Obama said such a move would alienate many who would otherwise be open to voting for the party’s nominee next year. Though he did not mention anyone by name, the message delivered before a room of Democratic donors in Washington was a clear word of caution about the candidacies of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The two have called for massive structural changes – and in Mr Sanders’s case “revolution” – that would dramatically alter the role of government in people’s lives.

The centrist wing of the party has warned for months that a far-left nominee could alienate moderate Republicans and independent voters needed to oust President Donald Trump. “The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it. And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that,” Mr Obama said. “There are a lot of persuadable voters and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense. They just don’t want to see crazy stuff. “They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important.” Mr Obama has largely refrained from publicly opining on the Democratic primary, which has exposed a growing rift between an ascendant progressive wing of the party and old-guard centrists like his former vice president, Joe Biden. But on Friday he said he felt compelled to weigh in because some of the loudest and most strident voices, particularly on social media, are not representative of where most in the party are at.

