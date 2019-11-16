Probe launched into Bolton student flats fire which spread 'extremely rapidly'

More than 40 fire crews tackle the 'intense' blaze at student flats. Credit: PA

An investigation is under way into the cause of a blaze at a student accommodation block which spread "extremely rapidly" to the upper floors of the building. The top floor of The Cube, which houses students from the University of Bolton, was gutted and visible damage was caused to the fourth and fifth floors of the six-storey building. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service would not be drawn on how the fire started but confirmed the building did not have the same type of cladding that combusted in the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017. Witnesses said what appeared to be a small fire ripped through the upper part of the town centre six-storey building "within minutes" as it tore up and across. Ace Love, 35, described the fire as "crawling up the cladding like it was nothing".

Firefighters at the scene in Bolton.

They added: "The fire kept getting more intense, climbing up and to the right because the wind was blowing so hard." Mobile phone video footage taken by one of the evacuated students showed firefighters tackling flames on the balcony of a flat on the fourth floor. Paramedics treated two people at the scene for minor injuries, including one person rescued by fire crews from an aerial platform, after the blaze broke out at about 8.30pm on Friday. On Saturday, Assistant chief Fire Officer Dave Keelan, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said crews worked hard through the night to extinguish the blaze with more than 20 fire engines attending at the height of the incident.

The fire after it had just started on the top floors.

Speaking at the scene, he said: "The fire spread extremely quickly, that’s why I can’t praise the firefighters enough for initiating a full evacuation as soon as they got here but the fire did spread extremely quickly throughout those upper floors of the building." Mr Keelan said an investigation into the cause of the blaze would now take place but he would not be drawn on how and where it started. He said: "We are going to continue to be here throughout the day and working very closely with the building owner to move this forward in the coming days. "One thing I would like to just confirm, and allay any fears, is this cladding on this building was not the same cladding that was on Grenfell."

Pressure group Grenfell United said the fire in Bolton “brings back memories” of the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed 72 lives in 2017, and called for Government action. “Devastating to see images of such quick fire spread last night in #Bolton,” tweeted the group, which represents bereaved and survivors from the fire. “It brings back memories of #Grenfell (and) we can’t believe that over 2.5 years later this is happening. Our hearts go out to all the students affected.” The group said “answers and urgent action” are now needed from Downing Street and the Ministry of Housing. About 100 students are thought to live at the privately owned building in Bradshawgate and the authorities are still attempting to confirm everyone is accounted for.

