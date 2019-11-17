Brexit Secretary ‘dismayed’ by European Council president Donald Tusk

The Brexit Secretary has said he was “dismayed” by comments made about the UK by European Council president Donald Tusk.

Stephen Barclay was referring to a speech during the week in which Mr Tusk appeared to back Boris Johnson’s opponents ahead of the General Election by advising campaigners not to give up on stopping Brexit.

The outgoing president said the UK would become “an outsider, a second-rate player” after it left the EU, and said a friend who suggested it was “the real end of the British Empire” was probably right.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Mr Barclay said it was a “spirit of shared purpose” that enabled the UK to secure a deal, but he added: “I was dismayed, then, to see the comments of Donald Tusk – the outgoing President of the European Council – in his farewell speech on Wednesday evening.