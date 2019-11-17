Hundreds of motorcyclists honour Harry Dunn's last ride

A motorbike convoy makes it's way through the village of Charlton as they follow Harry Dunn's last ride. Credit: PA

Hundreds of motorcyclists have gathered in memory of Harry Dunn, as his family continue their search for justice. The 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, allegedly involving Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat. Ms Sacoolas is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the teenager's motorbike. The US suspect left the UK after the crash claiming diplomatic immunity.

Some motorcyclists wore green - the colour of Harry's motorbike. Credit: PA

The teenager died when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision. Credit: PA

The convoy passed RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire as they followed Harry's last bike ride. Credit: PA

Around a thousand motorbike enthusiasts gathered in Northamptonshire on Sunday for a special ride to honour the teenager. The motorbike convoy made its way through the village of Charlton - following Harry's last ride - and passed RAF Croughton were the crash took place. Harry's parents - Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn - were at the event.

Charlotte Charles (left), the mother of Harry Dunn was at the motorbike event. Credit: PA

Tim Dunn (centre), the father of Harry Dunn, and his partner Tracey Dunn speak to the media after the motorbike convoy. Credit: PA

'Justice4Harry' motorbikes line up ahead of a motorbike convoy. Credit: PA