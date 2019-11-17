- ITV Report
Hundreds of motorcyclists honour Harry Dunn's last ride
Hundreds of motorcyclists have gathered in memory of Harry Dunn, as his family continue their search for justice.
The 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, allegedly involving Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat.
Ms Sacoolas is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the teenager's motorbike.
The US suspect left the UK after the crash claiming diplomatic immunity.
Around a thousand motorbike enthusiasts gathered in Northamptonshire on Sunday for a special ride to honour the teenager.
The motorbike convoy made its way through the village of Charlton - following Harry's last ride - and passed RAF Croughton were the crash took place.
Harry's parents - Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn - were at the event.
In the past few weeks, detectives from Northamptonshire Police travelled to the US where they interviewed Ms Sacoolas and passed the details of the interview to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration.
No charges against the US suspect have been brought.
Mr Dunn's family travelled to the US last month to put pressure on the administration and President Donald Trump to get justice for their son.
However they were told by Mr Trump that Ms Sacoolas would not return to the UK.
The teenager’s parents said they had refused to meet Ms Sacoolas who was also in the White House as they met Mr Trump, as the meeting would have been "appropriate."