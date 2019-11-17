Hong Kong police launch late-night operation to flush out protesters from university campus after officer hit by arrow

Protesters react as police fire tear gas on them near Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Credit: AP

Police are involved in a tense stand off with protesters who have barricaded themselves inside a university in Hong Kong. Authorities have tried to break through using armoured vehicles but protesters responded by hurling petrol bombs, and earlier in the day one officer was hit in the leg with an arrow and massive barrages of tear gas and water cannons were fired. Photos on the department’s Facebook page show the arrow sticking out of the back of the officer’s leg. Around 200 protesters are thought to be surrounded on the campus and police have issued an ultimatum for people to leave the area. Some reports suggested armed police were advancing on them.

A protester prepares to fire a bow and arrow during a confrontation with police at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

As riot police moved in from all sides, some protesters retreated inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University while others set fires on bridges leading to it. A huge blaze burned along much of a long footbridge that connects a train station to the campus over the approach to the Cross Harbour Tunnel, a major road under Hong Kong’s port that has been blocked by the protesters for days. The use of bows and arrows, along with petrol bombs launched with catapults, threatened to escalate the violence in the more than five-month-long anti-Government movement. Protesters are trying to keep the pressure on Hong Kong leaders, who have rejected most of their demands. The protests were sparked by proposed legislation that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to the mainland. Activists saw it as an erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy under the “one country, two systems” formula implemented in 1997, when the UK returned the territory to China. The Bill has been withdrawn but the protests have expanded into a wider resistance movement against what is perceived as the growing control of Hong Kong by communist China, along with calls for full democracy for the territory.

A fire burns at barricades built by protesters near the entrance to the Cross Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong. Credit: AP

Police and protesters faced off all day on Sunday after a pitched battle the previous night in which the two sides exchanged tear gas and petrol bombs that left fires blazing in the street. A large group of people arrived in the morning to try to clean up the road but were warned away by protesters. Riot police shot several volleys of tear gas at the protesters, who sheltered behind a wall of umbrellas and threw petrol bombs into nearby bushes and trees, setting them on fire. The protesters held their ground for most of the day, as water cannon trucks drove over bricks and nails strewn by protesters to spray them at close range – some with water dyed blue to help police identify protesters afterwards.

Police spray protesters with blue-dyed liquid Credit: AP

Protesters began retreating into the university near sunset, fearing they would be trapped as police fired tear gas volleys and approached from other directions. The protesters have barricaded the entrances to the campus and set up narrow access control points. They are the holdouts from larger groups that occupied several major campuses for much of last week. Another group threw bricks in the street to block a main thoroughfare in the Mongkok district, as police fired tear gas to try to disperse them. The disruption to Nathan Road traffic may have been an attempt to distract police during the standoff at Polytechnic.

Soldiers arrive to clean up the protest area at Hong Kong Baptist University Credit: Television Broadcasts Limited Hong Kong/AP