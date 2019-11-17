Impeachment probe hears of Gordon Sondland’s role on Ukraine

Transcripts released on Saturday in the impeachment inquiry show the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, playing a key role in President Donald Trump’s effort to have the country conduct political investigations as a condition for receiving military aid.

The fresh details come from hundreds of pages of testimony from Tim Morrison, a former prominent official at the National Security Council (NSC).

The testimony contradicts much of the ambassador’s own testimony behind closed doors. Mr Morrison and Mr Sondland are expected to testify publicly before the House next week.

While some, including Mr Trump himself, have begun to question Mr Sondland’s knowledge of events, Mr Morrison told House investigators the ambassador “related to me he was acting — he was discussing these matters with the President”.

Morrison, a longtime Republican defence hawk in Washington, largely confirmed testimony from current and former officials testifying in the impeachment inquiry, which sat for a rare Saturday session.

But his account also provided new insight on what others have called a shadow diplomacy being run by Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, which is often at odds with US national security interests.

As Mr Sondland, Mr Giuliani and others tried to persuade new Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch the investigations Mr Trump wanted into his Democratic rivals, Mr Morrison said he “tried to stay away”.

Mr Morrison called this the Burisma “bucket” — investigations into the family of Joe Biden and the role of Democrats in the 2016 election. It is a reference to Burisma, the gas company in Ukraine where Mr Biden’s son Hunter served on the board.

In particular, Mr Morrison described a September 1 meeting Mr Sondland held with a top Zelenskiy aide, Andriy Yermak, on the sidelines of a summit in Warsaw.

Mr Morrison said he witnessed the exchange and that afterwards Mr Sondland bounded across the room to tell him what was said.

Mr Sondland told him that “what could help them move the aid was if the prosecutor general would go to the mike and announce that he was opening the Burisma investigation,” Mr Morrison testified. The prosecutor general is Ukraine’s top legal official.