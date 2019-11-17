Labour promises free dental check-ups for all

A Labour government will offer free dental check-ups for everyone in England, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said.

The party has unveiled plans to scrap band one dentistry charges and to provide everyone in England with a free MOT with their dentist, which will include a check for oral cancer.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the policy, which the British Dental Association has estimated will cost £450 million per year, is part of the party’s plans to move towards providing dental services free at the point of use.

Offering free dental check-ups will encourage more people to go to the dentist, with nearly one in five patients currently delaying going to the dentist as they cannot afford it, Labour said.

The party added that their plans would take pressure off both GPs and hospitals.

It is estimated that around 380,000 patients visiting their GPs with toothache cost the NHS over £20 million a year, with an additional £18 million spent on around 135,000 patients attending A&E units with dental problems.

Labour said free dental check-ups could play a key role in detecting the early signs of oral cancer and will also greatly improve children’s oral health, with tooth decay the main reason for hospital admissions among five to nine-year-olds.