Prince Andrew overruled PR advisor's recommendation not to do interview

Andrew gave a no-holds barred interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: BBC

A former PR adviser to Prince Andrew has confirmed to ITV News that the Duke overruled his advice not to go ahead with the interview about allegations of sex abuse. Jason Stein says he later left his role at the Palace by mutual agreement. In a BBC interview aired on Saturday night, the Duke of York went into detail over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that he had had sex with a 17-year-old who claims she was trafficked into London. In the Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew strenuously denied he had had sex with Virginia Giuffre because he had taken his daughter to Pizza Express in Woking on the alleged date. He also claimed he had "no recollection of meeting her" or of the photo of him with his arm around Ms Giuffre being taken.

Ms Giuffre - then Virginia Roberts - is one of 16 women who say they were abused by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and has previously claimed in court she was forced to have sex with Andrew. Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis said Ms Guiffre alleged she went back to a house in Belgravia with the Duke and had sex with him on March 10, 2001, after meeting him at Tramp Nightclub in London. But Andrew said he had "no recollection" of the event, and that there were "a number of things" wrong with the story. "On that particular day, that we now understand is the date which is the 10th of March, I was at home," the Duke said. "I was with the children and I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose, sort of, four or five in the afternoon. "And then because the Duchess [of York] was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away, the other one is there."

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship on the 'extraordinary interview'

Andrew said he was on leave from the Royal Navy at the time and was therefore at home with the children. Ms Maitlis asked why he remembered going to Pizza Express "so specifically". The Duke replied: "Because going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do, a very unusual thing for me to do. "I've never been... I've only been to Woking a couple of times and I remember it weirdly distinctly. "As soon as somebody reminded me of it, I went: 'Oh yes, I remember that'."