Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive in New Zealand for tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in New Zealand for an official tour which will take them to Auckland, Waitangi and Christchurch.

Charles and Camilla touched down at the New Zealand Royal Air Force base Whenuapai – Maori for “good land” – and were greeted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and the Deputy Mayor of Auckland Bill Cashmore.

Whenuapai is the largest NZRAF air base in the country, with more than 1,000 personnel.