Sri Lanka’s former defence secretary wins presidential vote pledging to restore security after terror attacks

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared victory. Credit: AP

Sri Lanka’s former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared victory in the nation’s presidential election. Sri Lanka’s ruling party presidential candidate, housing minister Sajith Premadasa, conceded defeat to Mr Rajapaksa, saying he would honour the decision of the people. Mr Rajapaksa, the campaign front-runner who served as defence secretary under his brother, ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa, pledged to restore security to the Indian Ocean island nation still recovering from terror attacks last Easter.

Sajith Premadasa has conceded defeat Credit: AP/Chamila Karunarathne

Mr Rajapaksa announced his candidacy shortly after the terrorist attack where militants linked to the so-called Islamic State group targeted churches and high-end hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, killing 269 people. Mr Rajapaksa criticised the government for intelligence lapses and letting the security sector falter. His victory in Saturday’s vote marks the return of a family ousted from power in 2015 elections amid constant reports of nepotism, skimming off development deals with China and alleged human rights violations during the end of the decades-long war with the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009. The election also mirrors the global trend of populist strongmen appealing to disgruntled majorities amid rising ethno-nationalism.

“As we usher in a new journey for Sri Lanka, we must remember that all Sri Lankans are part of this journey. Let us rejoice peacefully, with dignity and discipline,” Mr Rajapaksa tweeted. About 15 million people were eligible to vote, and Sri Lanka’s Election Commission estimated 80% turnout after polls closed. Flanked by Buddhist monks at campaign events, Mr Rajapaksa focused his message on Sri Lanka’s majority Sinhala Buddhist population, who comprise about 70% of the island’s citizens. The second-largest group are ethnic Tamil Hindus at 12.6%, while 10% are Muslims and 8% are Christian. He accepted support from Buddhist nationalist clerics who demanded the resignation of Muslim Cabinet members and governors they said were interfering with the investigation of the Easter attacks. The Muslim politicians temporarily stepped aside.

Mr Rajapaksa was formerly Sri Lanka’s defence secretary Credit: AP/Eranga Jayawardena