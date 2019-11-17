- ITV Report
‘Thrilling rescue’ after man is stuck for two hours in broken cherry picker as he fitted Christmas lights
A man fitting Christmas lights in a Leicestershire town was stranded for two hours after his cherry picker malfunctioned.
Firefighters in Market Harborough came to the rescue of the man after a malfunction meant his platform could not take him lower than seven metres off the ground.
Angela Denison, manager of the Nags Head pub, said: "He was up there for about two hours.
“I was thinking poor old Church Street never has it easy when it comes to Christmas illuminations, does the man stuck up there want a pint and it's a good job it's not raining.
“Our customers enjoyed the unexpected entertainment, the ladies loved the arrival of all those fireman, especially when the impressive rescue equipment arrived.”
She said around 20 to 25 people stopped to watch the “thrilling rescue” and “seriously embarrassed” light fitter.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue received an emergency call about the incident a little after 2pm.
The fire service said the local council is arranging for the cherry picker to be recovered.