‘Thrilling rescue’ after man is stuck for two hours in broken cherry picker as he fitted Christmas lights

A man fitting Christmas lights in a Leicestershire town was stranded for two hours after his cherry picker malfunctioned.

Firefighters in Market Harborough came to the rescue of the man after a malfunction meant his platform could not take him lower than seven metres off the ground.

Angela Denison, manager of the Nags Head pub, said: "He was up there for about two hours.

“I was thinking poor old Church Street never has it easy when it comes to Christmas illuminations, does the man stuck up there want a pint and it's a good job it's not raining.