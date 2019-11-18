- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson sends questions in letter he claims Jeremy Corbyn has 'ducked' answering ahead of ITV head-to-head debate
Boris Johnson has written to Jeremy Corbyn ahead of Tuesday's head-to-head televised debate with a series of questions he claims the Labour leader has "ducked" during the campaign.
The prime minister requested his opponent deliver answers "at or ahead of the debate", which will be broadcast live at 8pm on ITV, to the following four questions:
- You are proposing a second referendum on EU membership. In that referendum, would you recommend the UK should remain or leave?
- Would you end, maintain or extend free movement, and would immigration be higher or lower under Corbyn's Labour?
- How much would you be willing to pay into the EU budget in return for "access to markets"?
- Can you guarantee that every Labour candidate supports your Brexit policy?
The letter, dated 18 November, echoed many of the messages delivered by Mr Johnson on the campaign trail, ending with a warning of "dither, delay and uncertainty" should Labour gain power.
Mr Johnson's clash with Mr Corbyn will be the first televised debate of the 2019 General Election campaign.
Johnson v Corbyn: The ITV Debate will be screened at 8pm on ITV with the ITV Election Interviews broadcast at 10pm.