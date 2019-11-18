CBI hears from party leaders as Tories, Labour and Lib Dems try to win business votes

The three party leaders are making their case for business support. Credit: PA

The Conservative pitch

Boris Johnson is promising tax cuts. Credit: PA

In a major General Election pledge, the Conservative Party said a Tory government would cut business rates, launching a fundamental review at their first Budget. The party said they will increase the employment allowance from £3,000 to £4,000, providing a cut in National Insurance of up to £1,000 for more than half a million businesses. Under the plans, the R&D tax credit rate will increase from 12% to 13%, which the Tories say will boost manufacturing and the professional, scientific and technical services sectors in particular. They have also promised to increase the structures and buildings allowance (SBA) from 2% to 3% to increase the tax relief on the purchase, building or leasing of a structure.

The Labour pitch

Jeremy Corbyn is focusing on providing apprenticeships as part of a green economy. Credit: PA

Under Labour plans, the party said they will deliver 320,000 apprenticeships in England during their first term in government, with the programme creating 886,000 by 2030. Climate apprenticeships will “upskill” the UK workforce so that UK companies can compete and succeed in the green economy, the party said. Labour says businesses will benefit from an average of 80,000 people per year being trained as apprentice engineers and technicians in renewable energy and transport, civil engineers and skilled tradespeople in sustainable construction, designers, welders and fabricators in low carbon industries, and sustainable agriculture and forestry specialists. Labour said the programme will be funded by diverting 25% of the funds employers already set aside through the Apprenticeship Levy and topped up by any dividends over the cap paid into Labour’s Inclusive Ownership Funds, which the party said is expected to be £700 million by 2024.

The Lib Dem pitch

Jo Swinson's pitch t business leaders is based around remaining in the EU. Credit: PA