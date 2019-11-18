- ITV Report
CBI hears from party leaders as Tories, Labour and Lib Dems try to win business votes
Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson are separately pitching their plans to a conference of top business leaders.
In a bid to secure support from industries ahead of polling day on December 12, the leaders of the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats will each make a speech on stage at the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) Annual Conference at the InterContinental London - The O2.
Mr Johnson is first to make the case for his party, promising to cut employers’ National Insurance and put an end to “uncertainty and confusion”.
Mr Corbyn will announce plans for a climate apprenticeship programme that will train an average of 80,000 people per year to ‘upskill’ the UK’s workforce for a green economy.
Lib Dem leader Ms Swinson will take aim at her Labour and Tory counterparts over their Brexit policies and insist remaining in the EU will give the UK the best chance of success.
The Conservative pitch
In a major General Election pledge, the Conservative Party said a Tory government would cut business rates, launching a fundamental review at their first Budget.
The party said they will increase the employment allowance from £3,000 to £4,000, providing a cut in National Insurance of up to £1,000 for more than half a million businesses.
Under the plans, the R&D tax credit rate will increase from 12% to 13%, which the Tories say will boost manufacturing and the professional, scientific and technical services sectors in particular.
They have also promised to increase the structures and buildings allowance (SBA) from 2% to 3% to increase the tax relief on the purchase, building or leasing of a structure.
The Labour pitch
Under Labour plans, the party said they will deliver 320,000 apprenticeships in England during their first term in government, with the programme creating 886,000 by 2030.
Climate apprenticeships will “upskill” the UK workforce so that UK companies can compete and succeed in the green economy, the party said.
Labour says businesses will benefit from an average of 80,000 people per year being trained as apprentice engineers and technicians in renewable energy and transport, civil engineers and skilled tradespeople in sustainable construction, designers, welders and fabricators in low carbon industries, and sustainable agriculture and forestry specialists.
Labour said the programme will be funded by diverting 25% of the funds employers already set aside through the Apprenticeship Levy and topped up by any dividends over the cap paid into Labour’s Inclusive Ownership Funds, which the party said is expected to be £700 million by 2024.
The Lib Dem pitch
Ms Swinson declares her party as the “natural party of business” and argues remaining in the European Union gives the UK the best chance of success.
The Tories and Labour “will have to scramble around for projects to pour money into”, she says, to keep their word.
She says the vote to leave the EU has distracted the Government from addressing “the very real issues in our economy”.
Ms Swinson will say: “We believe that being part of one of the most successful economic blocs in the world is the best guarantee we can have for the future success of our businesses and of our country.
“We believe that our best future is as members of the European Union.”