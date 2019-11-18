Charles and Camilla greeted with boisterous haka in Auckland

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been given a traditional Maori greeting with a boisterous haka on the grounds of Auckland’s Government House.

Charles and Camilla were greeted on the grounds by the Maori elders Kaumatua and Kuia and performed the hongi – a greeting which saw them rub noses.

The elders then explained aspects of the welcome which saw a Maori warrior lay down a dart in a challenge, or wero, to Charles.