Charlotte Bronte's miniature book 'returns home' for £511,000

The Bronte Society has purchased an "extraordinary" book written by one of the famed literary siblings at auction for just over £511,000. The book, by a teenage Charlotte Bronte, went under the hammer at the Drouot auction house in Paris, fetching 600,000 euros (£511,885) plus auction costs. Charlotte, the oldest of the three sisters, wrote this in 1830 - 17 years before she wrote her greatest work, Jane Eyre. One of her "little books" was hand-written when she was 14 and five others are known to have survived.

One of Charlotte Bronte's book's which was hand-written. Credit: ITV News

But what the miniature manuscript lacks in size, it more than makes up for in historic importance. Curator at the Brontë Parsonage Museum, Ann Dinsdale, said: "I think it tells us that the Bronte's are hugely popular and continue to inspire writers and artists today." "The little books are among the most inspiring and iconic in the museum collection and also they chart the development of Charlotte as a writer," she added.

A curator at the Brontë Parsonage Museum said the books are iconic. Credit: ITV News

She added: "One of the stories is about a murderer who's haunted by their victims and maybe it's guilt but a tremendous fire ignites in his head which sets fire to his bed curtains and that is very reminiscent of that famous scene in Jane Eyre where Rochester's bed catches fire and is rescued by Jane." The society's success - backed by its president, Dame Judi Dench - will see the book returned to the Bronte family home, now the Bronte Parsonage Museum, in Haworth, West Yorkshire. Historian Kate Williams said: "It's so magical, this little book is a magical insight into Charlotte Bronte, and the genesis of a genius because she was just 14 and 17 years later she had published Jane Eyre."

Historian Kate Williams described the Bronte book as 'magical'. Credit: ITV News