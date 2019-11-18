Corbyn pays tribute to Labour campaigner Jayne Rae who died with terminal cancer after tearful video

Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to a Labour campaigner who died days after describing being left in hospital without treatment for hours.

Jayne Rae, 53, from Whittle-le-Woods in Lancashire, died on Monday morning after a year with terminal breast cancer.

In a video first shared by Mr Corbyn on Sunday, Ms Rae told of arriving for hospital treatment to find a scene that “looked like Beirut”.

“I have never seen people lying in corridors covered in blood, dying, doctors under stress, nurses unable to help to the point of they were crying in frustration.”

She described tearfully how her mother was “begging” staff to save her life after she spent several hours waiting for treatment in “extreme pain”.