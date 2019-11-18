'She's a hero, she saved his life': 13-year-old praised for diving over baby nephew during machete attack

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith

The family of a 13-year-old girl, who threw herself over the top of her baby nephew to protect him from a machete attack, have described her as a hero. Geraldine Joyce's selfless actions left her critically injured, suffering a collapsed lung and 300 stitches, but 11-month-old John is unharmed. It happened during an attack on their grandmother's home in County Fermanagh on Saturday night.

Elizabeth has praised her granddaughters selfless actions. Credit: ITV News

First they went for Elizabeth, John's grandmother, and when they started wielding weapons, Geraldine's instinct was to protect her baby nephew. Elizabeth told ITV News: "She's only 13-years-old, but Geraldine is a very clever little girl as well as Godmother and aunt, she's also a hero now, she saved his life." "She has courage, it's in her blood," she added.

John's grandmother's injuries after the machete attack. Credit: ITV News

Elizabeth continued: "She is very sore, she is in hospital in a critical condition, critical but stable." She also suffered her own injuries, slashed multiple times, while fighting off the armed men. She described the night as "a terrifying experience" before adding: "we're very traumatised, we want justice."

Christopher Joyce called Geraldine a 'hero'. Credit: ITV News