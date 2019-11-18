David Tennant named ‘hardest working actor’ in Britain

David Tennant has been crowned the UK’s hardest working actor in a study of 100 top television and film stars. The former Doctor Who favourite and his Broadchurch co-star Olivia Colman were named the most prolific male and female British acting talent in 2019. The study, led by statistician Geoff Ellis, was conducted for BritBox, a new streaming service which presents content from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

One hundred British TV and film stars who have either won or been nominated for a Bafta or National Television Award in the last decade were analysed on factors such as versatility in acting genres and number of appearances. Tennant topped the list for hardest working, followed by Martin Clunes, Sir David Jason, Colman and Dame Julie Walters. Rounding off the top 10 are Sir Derek Jacobi, Dame Judi Dench, James Nesbitt, Steve Coogan and Sean Bean. Bean was also identified as the actor most likely to have an on-screen death, closely followed by Luther and The Wire star Idris Elba.

Sean Bean’s characters frequently fail to make it to the end credits Credit: Ian West/PA