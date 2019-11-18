Face mask ban struck down as tense campus standoff between Hong Kong police and protesters continues

Police and protesters faced off at a university campus. Credit: AP

Hong Kong’s high court has struck down a face mask ban aimed at protesters trying to hide their identity to avoid arrest. It comes amid a tense standoff between police and around 200 protesters who have barricaded themselves inside a university campus for several days. On Monday, protesters began attempting to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University's campus, but were met with tear gas and baton-wielding police. Demonstrators responded by hurling petrol bombs at armoured vehicles, setting a truck alight. It was not immediately clear how many protesters escaped from the campus and how many arrests were made. Police have warned that all the protesters on the campus could be charged with rioting, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The face mask ban has been overruled. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's high court issued a ruling on Monday which said that the face mask ban infringes on fundamental right. The government used its emergency powers to impose the ban last month. The court said it did not consider anti-mask laws unconstitutional in general, but in this case, the law infringed on fundamental rights further than was reasonably necessary. Many protesters wear masks to shield their identities from surveillance cameras that could be used to arrest and prosecute them. The ban has been widely ignored, and police have charged protesters with wearing masks. Elsewhere, the city's working week started with multiple protests that disrupted traffic and many schools did not open.

A policeman in riot gear points his weapon as protesters try to flee from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP

The protests started peacefully in early June, sparked by proposed legislation that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. But by the time the bill was withdrawn, the protests had hardened and broadened into a resistance movement against the territory’s government and Beijing. Activists see the extradition bill as an example of Hong Kong's eroding autonomy under Beijing rule since the 1997 handover from colonial power Britain.

Medical volunteers help a protester retreat from the front lines of a barricade outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP

Earlier on Monday, a lull had settled on the campus as the president of the university said in a video message that that police have agreed to suspend their use of force. Jin-Guang Teng said police would allow protesters to leave and he would accompany them to the police station to ensure their cases would be processed fairly. “I hope that you will accept the proposed temporary suspension of force and leave the campus in a peaceful manner,” he said. However, it seemed unlikely the protesters would accept the offer given that they would all likely be arrested.

Police in riot gear drag a protester who was trying to flee from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP