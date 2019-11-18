UK braced for coldest night so far as frost and fog expected

Monday could be the coldest night across the UK, the Met Office said. Credit: PA

Britain is braced for the coldest night of Autumn so far with a frosty night ahead, the Met Office has warned. Fog patches are also expected to form across central and south-east England, and in eastern parts of Wales. On Sunday night, temperatures equalled the lowest of the autumn so far, reaching minus 8.1C (17.4F) in Tulloch Bridge and Dalwhinnie in Scotland.

The Met Office said Monday night would be cold and frosty in many areas. Credit: PA

In Northern Ireland the lowest temperature recorded was minus 5.1C (22.8F) in Katesbridge, County Down. The Met Office said Monday night would be cold and frosty for many areas and could be the coldest night across the UK as a whole. Locally, temperatures could drop as low as minus 9C (15.8F) in rural Scotland and minus 7C (19.4F) in parts of England and Wales. But a spokesperson said the current cold spell may soon come to an end, with temperatures recovering throughout the week.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.