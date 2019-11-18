Jeremy Corbyn pledges 320,000 climate apprenticeships to help green economy

Labour has promised to create a climate apprenticeship programme which will train an average of 80,000 people a year.

The party said it will also bring in reforms to the apprenticeship levy in a bid to better meet the needs of workers and employers, as well as tackling the climate emergency.

Under the plans, Labour said they will deliver 320,000 apprenticeships in England during their first term in government, with the programme creating 886,000 by 2030.

Climate apprenticeships will “upskill” the UK workforce so that UK companies can compete and succeed in the green economy, the party said.

Under the plans, businesses will benefit from an average of 80,000 people per year being trained as apprentice engineers and technicians in renewable energy and transport, civil engineers and skilled tradespeople in sustainable construction, designers, welders and fabricators in low carbon industries, and sustainable agriculture and forestry specialists.