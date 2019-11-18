Lawyers urge Duke of York to speak to US police about Epstein case

The Duke of York speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. Credit: PA

The Duke of York is facing growing calls to give a formal statement to American authorities examining the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal following his television interview. Andrew’s appearance on BBC’s Newsnight programme to deny allegations he had sex with an underage teenage girl and explain his friendship with the convicted sex offender, has drawn widespread condemnation but the duke is said to being standing by his decision to put his side of the story. Saturday’s interview has been widely criticised, with commentators questioning his responses and condemning his unsympathetic tone and seeming lack of remorse over the friendship with Epstein.

The duke was caught up in further controversy when a newspaper columnist claimed the royal used a racially offensive word during a Buckingham Palace meeting in 2012. Rohan Silva, who writes for the Evening Standard and at the time was David Cameron’s key aide on the tech economy, said during a discussion about trade policy he asked the royal if the government department responsible for trade “could be doing a better job”. He told the Standard the duke replied: “Well, If you’ll pardon the expression, that really is the n* in the woodpile.” Sources have categorically denied Andrew used the word saying “the duke did not say that”.

The Queen reportedly gave the green light for the duke’s television interview Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, who interviewed the duke, has revealed the Queen gave her approval for the televised questioning. US lawyer Spencer Kulvin, who represents a woman who claims she was a victim of Epstein, told Radio 4’s Today programme Andrew should come forward to help the ongoing investigation into the disgraced American financier. Mr Kulvin said: “As a lawyer I was rather shocked that he would go on camera like this because anything he says can be utilised in a cross examination of him later, should he choose to come forward, and actually, in an official capacity, allow himself to be interviewed by the US authorities – which I believe he should do. “I don’t think there’s any way that a man who’s been to all three of Mr Epstein’s homes could avoid seeing what was going on in those homes, with people going in and out and young girls being shuttled in and out of those homes.”

