ITV is acting unlawfully excluding Lib Dems from televised debate, court hears

Lawyers for the Liberal Democrats' have told the Royal Courts of Justice that ITV is acting unlawfully by excluding their leader Jo Swinson from the first head to head Leaders Debate.

With the programme due to be broadcast live tomorrow evening, the court also heard from representatives of the Scottish National Party.

It too wants a judicial review of ITV’s decision only to include Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in the first part of its programme.

Guy Vassall-Adams QC, representing the Liberal Democrat’s, told Court 73 “We submit this decision is unlawful and leaves ITV in breach of its duty to maintain due impartiality and include an appropriate range of significant views”.

Its alleged ITV’s decision excludes “the voice of Remain from the first crucial debate of this election campaign” at a time when “voters are more likely to identify as Leave or Remain than as a supporter of one of the main political parties."