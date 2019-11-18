Michael Bloomberg apologises for ‘stop and frisk’ police practice

Michael Bloomberg has apologised for his longstanding support of the controversial “stop-and-frisk” police strategy, before a potential Democratic presidential run. When he was New York’s mayor, Mr Bloomberg embraced the practise and continued to defend it despite its disproportionate impact on people of colour. Addressing a black church in Brooklyn, Mr Bloomberg said he was “sorry” and acknowledged it often led to the detention of blacks and Latinos. “I can’t change history,” he told the congregation. “However today, I want you to know that I realise back then I was wrong.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Bloomberg’s reversal is notable for someone who is often reluctant to admit wrongdoing. It’s also a recognition that if he’s to compete for the Democratic presidential nomination, he’ll have to win support from black voters. The apology, however, was received sceptically by many prominent activists who noted that it was made as he is taking steps to enter the race. “It is convenient that Bloomberg suddenly apologises but has done nothing to undo the immense damage he has caused on countless lives,” said activist DeRay Mckesson. “His apology is not accepted.” Stop-and-frisk gave police wide authority to detain people they suspected of committing a crime, and Mr Bloomberg aggressively pursued the tactic when he first took over as mayor in 2002.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.