Prince Andrew's interview about links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein leads Monday's headlines

Prince Andrew's interview leads the headlines on Monday. Credit: Twitter/Metro/The Times

The Duke of York’s interview about his connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein leads Monday’s papers. The Times reports the duke is standing by his decision to give the interview to the BBC, Metro calls him the “Duke of Porkies” and The Daily Telegraph says the Queen “did not give blessing” for the media opportunity.

Ex-Royal protection officer Dai Davies has told the Daily Mirror that he was “utterly unconvinced” by Andrew’s denial.

The Guardian said lawyers representing 10 of Epstein’s victims had branded Andrew’s account “implausible” and demanded he speak with the FBI, a claim echoed by the i newspaper.

Andrew attended church with the Queen on the morning following his interview and told her it “was a great success”, according to The Sun.

But the Daily Mail reports the duke has said he has regrets over the interview and has sympathy for Epstein’s victims.

The Daily Express says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will “trigger a Brexit boom” via tax cuts, while The Independent reports on a poll which says the climate is “more important than economy to voters”.

Saudia Arabia “has sharply scaled back” its initial public offering of state oil company Aramco after a “lukewarm” response from investors, the Financial Times reports.