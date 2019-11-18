Several dead and others injured after shooting at California garden party

Police and emergency vehicles work at the scene of the shooting Credit: Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP

California police say several people have died and at least nine others injured in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting” at a party. Fresno police Lt Bill Dooley said the shooting took place about 6pm on Sunday (2am GMT) on the city’s south-east side.

The incident took place in southeast Fresno, California Credit: Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP

Mr Dooley said there was a party in the garden of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects entered and began firing at those gathered. Mr Dooley told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard. There is not yet an exact number on the people who died.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley speaking to reporters Credit: Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP