Sponsors pull out of Prince Andrew's most loved business project

The Pitch at Palace event is one of the Duke of York's pet projects so the decision by KPMG to end its sponsorship is a big blow.

The accountancy firm has been with the scheme since it was started more than five years ago.

Prince Andrew hosts the Pitch@Palace event where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a room full of business leaders and investors.

The firm didn't claim it was linked to Saturday's television interview with Prince Andrew, but the decision is a result of the negative publicity surrounding the Queen's son since Jeffrey Epstein's death in the summer.