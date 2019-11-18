Sri Lanka’s new president reaches out to Tamils and Muslims at inauguration

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses the nation after his swearing-in ceremony. Credit: PA

Sri Lanka’s new president has been sworn in and appealed to minority Tamils and Muslims who voted against him to give their support. Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is credited with helping end the country’s long civil war, comfortably won Saturday’s presidential election. But minorities feared his election because of allegations of human rights violations against him dating from the war. Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya administered the oath of office to Mr Rajapaksa at the ancient Ruwanweli Seya Buddhist temple in north-central Sri Lanka.

Newspapers on a stand in Sri Lanka. Credit: PA

“We knew from the beginning that our majority Sinhala people will be the biggest factor in our victory,” Mr Rajapaksa said in an address to the nation. “Even though I knew I could win the presidential election with the support of the Sinhala people alone, I made a special request to Tamil and Muslim people to be partners in that victory. “But their response was not to my expectation,” he said. “But as your new president I ask you again to rally around me as true Sri Lankans for the sake of the future development of our country.”

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Mr Rajapaksa said he will maintain Sinhala and Buddhism as the country’s primary culture and provide state support for them, but will allow other groups to preserve their religious and cultural identities. He also pledged to prioritise national security following Easter Sunday suicide attacks this year that killed 269 people and follow a neutral foreign policy. “We want to remain neutral in our foreign relations and stay out of conflicts among the world powers,” Mr Rajapaksa said. “We request all countries to respect our country’s unity and sovereignty in dealing with us.” Mr Rajapaksa was secretary of the defence ministry in a government led by his brother, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, and is credited with playing a crucial role in ending the separatist civil war by ethnic Tamil rebels. He is accused of serious human rights violations, including overseeing abductions, torture and extrajudicial executions.

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, second left, is greeted as he takes the oath of office in front of chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, back to camera. Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/AP