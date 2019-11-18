Tory candidate suspended by party over online comments

The Conservative candidate for Aberdeen North has been suspended by the party after comments he made several years ago on an online forum emerged. The Scottish Conservatives said it had withdrawn its support for Ryan Houghton, while condemning “all forms of Islamophobia, homophobia and anti-Semitism”. Mr Houghton said the National newspaper had taken a “selective look” at comments he made in discussions about terrorism, LGBT rights and anti-Semitism and vowed to clear his name.

He said that in the discussions seven years ago, when he was 20, he referenced the views of discredited historian and Holocaust denier David Irving but had made clear in subsequent posts that he was not defending them. Mr Houghton said in a statement on Monday evening: “I apologise unreservedly for any hurt now caused by these comments and have been in contact with members of the Jewish Community in Aberdeen.”

